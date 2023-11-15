3 Things to Consider Before Selecting a Smart Thermostat

Do you want to save money on your home’s heating and cooling bills, and get more life out of your current heating and cooling system? If the answer is yes, you’re ready to explore the advantages of a smart thermostat.

Smart thermostats have proven to be worth the investment, as they reduce homeowners’ energy bills and are easier to use than older thermostat models. Plus, they reduce wear on the furnace and air conditioner, which no longer have to operate around the clock.

Evaluate three key considerations when shopping for this energy-efficient device:

1. It should be wifi-enabled so it can automatically adjust heating and cooling temperature settings. Using an app, your thermostat can learn your home comfort preferences and patterns, and can anticipate the needed temperature in your home. Some models offer more features that you may enjoy.

According to EnergyStar, for an average American household, almost half of the annual energy bill is spent on heating and cooling – that’s more than $900 a year. Being wise about how you control your temperature settings with a smart thermostat can help you save money and stay comfortable in your home.

2. Many energy suppliers are offering rebates to customers who choose smart thermostats, according to Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin. He adds that these thermostats pay for themselves over time. Popular models include Ecobee, Honeywell, and Nest.

3.Before buying a smart thermostat, make sure it will be compatible with your HVAC equipment. Your HVAC professional can help you decide and can facilitate installation, if necessary. Most forced-air HVAC systems installed after 1975 can work with a smart thermostat. Other systems may need adapters or other professional modifications.

For more information, please contact:

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street : Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

