Raue Center Hosts Lucy’s Comedy Live with Larry Reeb and Orly K.G.

See the best stand-up comedy in the ‘burbs with Lucy’s Comedy Live on November 17, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts in beautiful downtown Crystal Lake!

The headliner will be Larry Reeb (also known as Uncle Lar’). Wise-cracking and politically incorrect, Uncle Lar’ offers tips on everything from marriage to lotteries to children. He is best known for his hilarious one-liners, followed by the catchphrase “That’s a tip from your Uncle Lar’”. Uncle Lar’ is a regular on The Bob & Tom Show, which is syndicated in over 100 markets. Larry has been voted Chicago Comedian of the Year and has made numerous television and radio appearances, including Standup Spotlight on VH1 and Comedy Express on Fox.

Reeb is joined by featured comic Orly K.G., who shares her antics about marriage, shame eating, and her constantly decaying body. She has appeared at Zanies in Rosemont and Chicago, Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, Laughing Academy, The Lincoln Lodge, Annoyance Theater, and at her weekly open mic (Guinness & Giggles) at Chief O’Neill’s. She also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC.

Orly K.G. produces Bad Momz of Comedy for Chicago-area ladies’ night events. This Jewish mom is funny -- but please do not call her Mrs. Maisel. Oy!

Don’t miss a night of family-friendly improv comedy with Raue Center’s resident improvisation comedy troupe, GreenRoom Improv. GreenRoom performs multiple engagements throughout the season. This ensemble-based theatre group has performed nationally for over 20 years, offering a unique blend of clean, high-energy improv comedy.

Catch the next show in the new year on January 6, 2024 at its new time slot of 7:00 p.m.!

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo