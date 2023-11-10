The Indoor Farmers Market+ At The Dole is Back!

While the outdoor Farmers Market season has come to a close, the good news is you don’t have to wait six months to pick up your favorite items from the Market+.

The indoor market officially began on November 5th, with 55 farmers and vendors, over 85% being food purveyors. It truly is a Farmers Market+ experience!

You’ll still find your beef, elk, poultry, pork, fish, eggs, cheese, pasta, pierogis, pot pies, jerky, mushrooms, oils, bread, salts & seasonings, hot sauces, dips, garlic, coffee, baked goods, honey, jams, blueberries, granola, pies, micro greens, herbs, pet treats & chews, and so much more!

Live music continues to be a staple at this Farmers Market, as are food vendors serving breakfast and lunch.

Abuelitas became a local favorite this summer at The Dole, and they continue to provide foods created from delicious authentic family recipes, including hand-pressed tortillas for their quesadillas and tacos. They can be found in the foyer of the Dole near the band.

Another Farmers Market+ favorite has been Smash’d Burgers and Fries. Smash’d joined the market last year and has been a draw ever since.

If you’d like to try something different, Pierogi Jo’s offers a few choices each week with Pierogi Poutine and Potato Pancakes being very popular.

New to “ready to serve” indoors is Turkissweets, serving Fried Feta. If it sounds interesting, all we can say is… you have to try it. It really is delicious!

To top off your selection, a refreshing pairing is waiting for you at the Market+ Bar or the Market+ Coffee Bar, where you can also watch the Sunday game or enjoy live music.

For a unique indoor farmers market experience, visit Farmers Market+ in the historic Dole Mansion every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It’s like no other farmers market!

For more information, please visit FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

The Dole/Farmers Market+

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815)455-8000

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo