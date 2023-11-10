3 Things to Know About Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) is a condition where patients continue to experience pain or discomfort after undergoing spinal surgery. It’s a disheartening situation, as the expectation after surgery is one of recuperation and relief. Here are three essential things you should know about FBSS:

1. Failed Back Surgery Syndrome doesn’t have a single cause. Surgical factors, such as scar tissue formation around the nerve root or an incomplete removal of the disc, can be culprits. In some cases, the spine may not heal properly after surgery, or the initial problem might not have been accurately identified, leading to the wrong type of surgery. There are also biological factors at play; each patient’s anatomy and healing process is unique, and sometimes, despite the surgeon’s best efforts, the outcome isn’t as expected.

2. If a patient continues to experience pain after back surgery, it’s crucial to get a proper diagnosis for FBSS. Accurate diagnosis is vital to determine the best course of action, which could range from physical therapy and pain management to another surgical intervention. It is estimated that anywhere from 20 - 40% of spinal surgery patients experience FBSS.

3. The best way to avoid FBSS is not not undergo surgery for back pain in the first place. It’s important, at least, to understand all the options available to you. Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression (NSSD) is a technique that is non-invasive, meaning no needles, no incisions, no long recovery period, and no pills! This gentle science-backed method helps alleviate back pain by addressing the core issue of disc compression instead of masking the symptoms.

While FBSS can be a challenging condition to face, understanding its causes and the importance of proper diagnosis, along with other options available to you, is crucial.

