Three Things to Consider When Buying a Mattress

When buying a new mattress, the options can be overwhelming. However, understanding key factors can help simplify your decision and ensure you choose the perfect fit for your needs. Let’s delve into three essential things to know when purchasing a mattress.

1. Understand Your Sleep Habits:

Your sleeping position directly impacts the mattress that will provide you with the most comfort. For instance, side sleepers typically need a softer mattress to cushion their pressure points, while back or stomach sleepers require a firmer mattress to support spinal alignment. If you switch positions throughout the night, a medium-firm mattress may offer the best balance.

2. Consider Your Body Weight:

Body weight is a crucial factor often overlooked during mattress shopping. Lighter individuals find a soft to medium-soft mattress more comfortable as it allows for adequate body contouring. Conversely, heavier individuals (above 230 lbs.) need a medium-firm to firm mattress to prevent sinking and achieve proper spinal alignment.

3. Check the Trial Period and Warranty:

Most reputable mattress companies offer a trial period, allowing customers to test out their new bed at home for a specific period. This option is beneficial, as it takes a few weeks for your body to adjust to a new sleeping surface. A good mattress is an investment; a substantial warranty period shows the manufacturer’s confidence in their product.

Verlo Mattress Factory offers a 1-year comfort promise and, because they build the mattress locally, they can rebuild your mattress once in the first year (at no charge) on V3 quality and above. This can help make your mattress more comfortable, if needed.

Your mattress is an investment in your health and well-being, so take the time to research and make the best choice.

