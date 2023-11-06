Enjoy Live Music in November at Raue Center!

The Brothers Doobie will celebrate the music of one of Rock and Roll’s greatest 70′s acts, the Doobie Brothers, on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. This fabulous tribute band will mesmerize you with their amazing musicianship and spot-on harmonies! Always delivering a high-energy, high-level performance, The Brothers Doobie will perform the full range of the Doobie Brothers’ top hits.

Raue Center also proudly welcomes favorite singer/songwriter Derrick Procell as its 2023-24 season artist-in-residence. Come spend Thursday nights with us in our intimate on-stage lounge setting (with bar and dance floor) for multiple engagements with this award-winning singer-songwriter and #1 Billboard recording artist. Each evening of music will be a unique exploration of Procell’s personal journey as a musician.

Join us on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. as Procell shares his creative process and collaboration with his songwriting partner, Grammy winner Terry Abrahamson.

On November 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., come see American Country Music singer/songwriter and Billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar. Vassar has released six albums and won two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, including ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist. He has sold out shows across the country, and penned hits for Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), and Tim McGraw (“For a Little While”). He was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., catch New Rules, a multiple-award-winning international group based in Europe. They are the most sought-after entertainers in Cyprus, headlining the largest festivals and events across the island with performances for the Royal Air Force, world-famous celebrities, and large companies. The group has won awards as Best Duo, Best Singer, Best Live Band, and Best Professional Live Wedding Vocalist (Cyprus). They cover all genres, from Blues to Rock and everything in between, including the greatest hits from the 60s up to the present day.

Raue Center fan favorite Heartache Tonight returns to Raue Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to pay tribute to one of the most successful American rock bands of all time, the Eagles. The band performs songs from all eras and all incarnations of the Eagles, including many of the individual members’ hugely popular solo hits. From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience.

