Are Micro-Subscriptions Bleeding Your Bank Account?

By Hendricks Wealth & Estate Management [sponsored]
Micro-subscriptions are small, recurring payments that you make for online services, such as streaming apps, news websites, cloud storage, and more. They’re often marketed as a way to save money, but they can actually drain your bank account if you’re not careful.

How micro-subscriptions work Micro-subscriptions typically cost a few dollars per month, but they can add up quickly if you have several of them. If you subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Spotify, you’re already paying about $50 per month. Add in a few more subscriptions for cloud storage, Xbox Live, and a fitness app, and you could easily be spending over $100 per month on micro-subscriptions.  That’s $1200/year, which is almost 2% of the average person’s income!

Why micro-subscriptions can be dangerous One of the dangers of micro-subscriptions is that they’re easy to forget about. You might sign up for a free trial of a service and forget to cancel it before the trial ends. Before you know it, you could be spending a significant amount of money on subscriptions that you don’t need or use.

Tips to avoid being drained by micro-subscriptions:

  • Track your spending. This will help you see where your money is going and identify unnecessary subscriptions.
  • Cancel unused subscriptions. This seems obvious, but many people forget.
  • Set a budget. How much are you willing to spend on micro-subscriptions each month?
  • Be careful with free trials. Set a reminder to cancel the subscription before the trial ends.
  • Be wary of impulse purchases. Think about whether you really need the service.
  • Read the fine print. Understand how the subscription works and how to cancel it.
  • Talk to your family. Ensure there are no duplicate subscriptions.

By following these tips, you can avoid being drained by micro-subscriptions and save money in your monthly budget.

