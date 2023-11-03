Are Micro-Subscriptions Bleeding Your Bank Account?

Micro-subscriptions are small, recurring payments that you make for online services, such as streaming apps, news websites, cloud storage, and more. They’re often marketed as a way to save money, but they can actually drain your bank account if you’re not careful.

How micro-subscriptions work Micro-subscriptions typically cost a few dollars per month, but they can add up quickly if you have several of them. If you subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Spotify, you’re already paying about $50 per month. Add in a few more subscriptions for cloud storage, Xbox Live, and a fitness app, and you could easily be spending over $100 per month on micro-subscriptions. That’s $1200/year, which is almost 2% of the average person’s income!

Why micro-subscriptions can be dangerous One of the dangers of micro-subscriptions is that they’re easy to forget about. You might sign up for a free trial of a service and forget to cancel it before the trial ends. Before you know it, you could be spending a significant amount of money on subscriptions that you don’t need or use.

Tips to avoid being drained by micro-subscriptions:

Track your spending. This will help you see where your money is going and identify unnecessary subscriptions.



Cancel unused subscriptions. This seems obvious, but many people forget.



Set a budget. How much are you willing to spend on micro-subscriptions each month?



Be careful with free trials. Set a reminder to cancel the subscription before the trial ends.



Be wary of impulse purchases. Think about whether you really need the service.



Read the fine print. Understand how the subscription works and how to cancel it.



Talk to your family. Ensure there are no duplicate subscriptions.



By following these tips, you can avoid being drained by micro-subscriptions and save money in your monthly budget.

