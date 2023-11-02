Tips For Creating a Beautiful Thanksgiving Tablescape

Thanksgiving tablescape: those two words alone can give some people nightmares. But don’t fret. Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center is here with a few tips for creating a simple tablescape that makes a big statement during your festivities:

1. Use a neutral color scheme. Fall encompasses a variety of vibrant colors, which can make it hard to decide what goes with what. Consider going with a neutral fall display on your table. Whites, creams, and ivories are great options.

2. Incorporate autumn decor. From pumpkins and gourds to dried leaves, pods, and premade preserved bouquets, Countryside Flower Shop has you covered. You don’t need to be a designer to create a “wow” table. Pick up a few pumpkins, mix in some gourds and perhaps Indian corn, dried leaves, and pods. Start with the larger pumpkins placed in the center of the table and work toward the ends with the smaller gourds and pods. Tuck in a few colorful leaves and your tablescape is done.

3. Add a touch of elegance. If you want to create a more elegant design, consider adding enclosed candles (you don’t want an open flame near the dried leaves) or a fabric table runner. Don’t have a table runner? Take a few linen napkins, unfold them, and overlap them slightly on each other, creating a neat zig-zag square pattern.

4. Bring in some blooms. Want to add some floral touches? Grab a few silk flower stems and tuck them in amongst the pumpkins and gourds. To add some color, use peach or burgundy, which both look lovely with the whites and ivories.

The most important thing Countryside wants you to remember is to keep it simple. Don’t go overboard; in this case, less is best.

For more tips and ideas for a beautiful Thanksgiving tablescape, please contact:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176), Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com