Here He Comes: Ho Ho Ho for 2023!

Historic Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street always has surprises for the Holidays. This year’s theme, “Holiday Movie Marathon,” includes many activities and plenty of excitement and anticipation for kids of all ages.

The Festival of Lights Parade kicks off the season with 50 parade entries, dazzling with lights, music, and holiday glow. On Friday, November 24th at 7:00 p.m., businesses and nonprofits will display their holiday cheer with brilliant displays of lights, music, and magic as the parade floats travel around the Downtown. Best of all is the final float featuring that jolly man in red with a twinkle in his eyes… Santa Claus!

The finale of the parade is the lighting of the majestic Christmas tree in the courtyard of the Brink Street Market. Santa will throw his magic dust, bringing the Christmas tree to life with lights! Once the tree is lit, Santa starts the Santa House season with visits available up to December 23rd. Remember, the visits are free, but the memories are priceless!

Last year’s Santa House had a record number of visitors - over 2,000 children came to tell Santa what they wanted under their own Christmas tree!

Saturday, November 25th is Small Business Saturday in Downtown Crystal Lake. Get a jump on your gift giving by touring the many locally-owned shops and selecting gifts for everyone on your list while shopping and supporting local businesses.

Come to Downtown Crystal Lake for unique shops, customer service, gift wrap, and plenty of friendly smiles. Make your memories in Downtown Crystal Lake!

More information, maps, and an events calendar are online at www.DowntownCL.org .

