Managing Daylight Saving Time and Preserving Sleep Quality

As the seasons change, so does our relationship with time; daylight saving time on Sunday, November 5th will require us to “fall back” by one hour. This time change presents various challenges affecting our sleep quality and overall health.

The most significant challenge with daylight saving time is coping with the shift in schedule. Our bodies are accustomed to a certain rhythm, and any changes can disrupt it; this includes waking up an hour earlier or going to bed an hour later.

Instead of adjusting your sleep schedule all at once, it’s easier on your body if you change gradually. About a week before daylight saving time begins, start going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier each day. This will help your body to slowly adjust to the new schedule.

Try to maintain a regular sleep routine, even on weekends. Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day can help regulate your body’s internal clock and make adjusting to the time change easier.

Avoid stimulants like caffeine and alcohol before bed. These can interfere with both your ability to fall asleep and your sleep quality.

Ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature. Consider using earplugs or a white noise machine if you have trouble with noise, and an eye mask if you struggle with light.

Remember, it can take a little time for your body to adjust to daylight saving time. Be patient with yourself and stick to these habits to ensure a smooth transition.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, we understand the importance of quality sleep and how the right mattress can make all the difference. We offer an extensive variety of mattresses to cater to your unique sleeping needs.

Come by our showroom today and let our knowledgeable staff help you find the perfect mattress.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com