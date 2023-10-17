The Science Behind NSSD: A Gentle Approach for Back Pain Relief

Back pain is a common ailment that many of us experience at some point in our life. Treatments to date have traditionally included medication, physiotherapy, and even surgery. But there’s an innovative approach that’s gaining traction: Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression (NSSD). But what exactly is NSSD, and how does it work? Let’s break it down in simple terms.

Imagine your spine as a stack of coins. Over time, due to various reasons like poor posture, injuries, or just the natural aging process, these “coins” (or discs) can get compressed. This compression can pinch the nerves, leading to pain and discomfort. NSSD aims to gently pull apart these compressed discs, giving them room to breathe and heal.

During the NSSD procedure, the patient lies down on a specialized table and wears a harness that gently stretches the spine, creating a negative pressure inside the discs. Think of it like a vacuum effect. This negative pressure allows bulging or herniated discs to retract, taking the pressure off the nerves and other structures in the spine. Over several sessions, this can promote the movement of water, oxygen, and nutrient-rich fluids into the discs, aiding in their natural healing process.

One of the main advantages of NSSD is that it’s non-invasive. That means no needles, no incisions, no long recovery period, and no pills! It’s a gentle approach that targets the root cause of the pain, rather than just masking the symptoms.

Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression offers a science-backed method to alleviate back pain by addressing the core issue of disc compression. It’s a testament to how advancements in medical technology can provide effective, non-invasive solutions for common health challenges. If you or someone you know struggles with back pain, NSSD may offer the gentle relief you’ve been searching for.

For more information about NSSD, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation, please contact:

Dr. Alan Barthen, D.C.

Cary Physical Medicine

395 Cary Algonquin Rd. Suite C

Cary, IL 60013

Ph: 847-639-0010

www.caryphysicalmedicine.com