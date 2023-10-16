Join Raue Center and Clay Jenkinson for An Evening With Theodore Roosevelt

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to chat up the 26th President of the United States? On Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., Raue Center For The Arts welcomes humanities scholar and cultural commentator Clay Jenkinson as the one and only Theodore Roosevelt.

Mr. Roosevelt, a prolific author and family man, was also an established historian, naturalist, and conservationist. He liked to quote a favorite proverb, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

Among other notable achievements, Mr. Roosevelt ensured the construction of the Panama Canal and helped prevent the establishment of foreign bases in the Caribbean. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize for mediating the Russo-Japanese War.

Some of Mr. Roosevelt’s most effective achievements were in conservation; he added enormously to the national forests in the West, and reserved lands for public use.

His past achievements continue to affect the lives of Americans today, and his name and personality have become iconic for what America stands for at its best.

Listen as Mr. Roosevelt expounds on the state of our union, America’s place in the world, the conservation of the American West, and the nature of national leadership. You can ask Mr. Roosevelt questions as you learn about America from his point of view. Finally, the scholar behind Mr. Roosevelt will emerge to entertain your questions and comments.

Clay Jenkinson is a humanities scholar, author, and social commentator whose performances are both humorous and enlightening. Clay is also the nation’s leading first-person interpreter of Thomas Jefferson, and is the host of the nationally-syndicated weekly radio program The Thomas Jefferson Hour ®.

Proceeds from An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt benefit both Raue Center For The Arts and the Crystal Lake Library Foundation.

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

