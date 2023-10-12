More Exciting News From The Dole!

With autumn settling in, The Farmers Market+ At The Dole will be hosting Spooktacular Fall Festivities!

Lakewood Social’s Ali Lisle has organized the 2nd Annual Witches Ride to take place at the Farmers Market+. Last year, the event brought in 300+ witches, and this year the number has grown to 450. Each witch will decorate her “broom” (aka bike) and ride the 4.5 miles around the lake, tossing candy to children along the route. This fun event is raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters on Sunday, October 15th.

The witches can be found on the circular lawn until they fly off on their brooms at noon. They will return to the Farmers Market+ for their “Witches Brew,” which is sponsored by Farmers Market+ At The Dole.

In the event of inclement weather, October 22nd is the scheduled rain date. Check the Lakewood Social or Farmers Market+ social media sites for updates.

Also coming up this month is the final outdoor Farmers Market+ of the season. October 29th will mark the 3rd Annual Spooktacular Trick or Treating Scavenger Hunt at the Farmers Market+.

If you’ve missed it in years past, the kiddos are given a scavenger hunt card upon entry into the market, and they are tasked with finding the matching icons on the vendor booth tents, where they will collect a treat or toy. Many of the vendors pass out candy as well.

The Live Music will be the GOOROOS on the Ringling Stage and Danmore Kusaya on the Southside Charlie’s Stage along with several food and drink options.

This will conclude the outdoor market for 2023 in a fun and festive way!

The following Sunday, November 5th, the Market+ moves indoors and will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Come out to The Dole to enjoy these Fall Festivities!

For more information, please contact:

The Dole/Farmers Market+

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815)455-8000

www.farmersmarketatthedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo