Fall Calendar Chock Full of Events For The Sober Community

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS) is ushering in the fall season with plenty of activities to bring the recovery community together.

One of those events is the Laugh It Off sober stand-up comedy show, set for 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at The Other Side café and bar, located at 135 Beardsley St. in Crystal Lake. This first sober bar in Illinois is part of a wide network of services offered by NDARS.

The following weekend, The Other Side will host a Halloween party at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, featuring a costume party and mocktail drink specials.

For the autumn season, the establishment is rolling out a menu of fun lattes and mocktails, such as the Pumpkin Spice latte and “The Orchard,” a spiced apple cider mocktail. Also coming soon to The Other Side: new entertainment options.

“We are currently in the process of getting a pool table, a couple of pinball machines, and a dart board to keep customers entertained all evening without the booze,” said Christopher Jacob, General Manager for The Other Side. “We expect these items to be set up and functioning within the next 30 days.”

The Other Side is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The fun doesn’t stop in October, however.

“Keep your eyes peeled for a sober Friendsgiving potluck evening to be hosted at The Other Side in November,” said Jacob.

The aim of the nonprofit NDARS organization is to support the process of recovery from substance use disorders. And because there is no one set path to recovery, The Other Side hosts a variety of recovery meetings, including NA, Family Support, AA, Smart Recovery, and Refuge Recovery, to help people reclaim their lives.

A full schedule of events can be found at https://the-other-side.org/events .

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

