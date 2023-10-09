Join Raue Center for Great Tributes in October

Back by popular demand! Mania, the ABBA Tribute returns to Raue Center For The Arts on October 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. From London’s West End, Mania, the ABBA Tribute remains the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute show. Formed in 1999, this production has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe. In an exhilarating, two-hour recreation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts, Mania brings to life the flamboyance of the ‘70s with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting, and effects. You’ll enjoy all your favorite hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Fernando,” and many more.

From the same production team that brought you Think Floyd USA, now comes Spies Of The World - Grateful Dead Experience. Get out your tie-dye for this high-energy, full-production, live concert experience on October 20, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening filled with some of the most beloved songs of the last five decades with What The World Needs Now, a tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, starring Crystal Lake native Megon McDonough and pianist Fred Simon. They will inspire you to sing along and remember—what the world needs now is LOVE, on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

An all-star 10-piece band pays tribute to the historic 1970 Mad Dogs & Englishmen concert, with Joe Cocker and Leon Russell at the famed Fillmore East, on October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Known as the ‘Church of Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ New York’s Fillmore East opened its doors on March 8, 1968. For the next three years, the 3,600-seat theater would host the cream of rock royalty: Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, the Doors…and of course, Joe Cocker. His genre-busting career spanned over five decades from Rock and Soul to Ballads and Contemporary Classics.

Presented by Soundtracks Of A Generation, this show chronicles Cocker’s breakout performances at Woodstock, The Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour with the legendary Leon Russell, and his diverse career as a solo artist, featuring all of his most well-known music.

Rotary Rocks the Raue on November 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. with Sail On: a Beach Boys Tribute. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing, and dreaming for all ages, and anybody who wants to have Fun, Fun, Fun.

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org