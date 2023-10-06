Active Aging Week: Three Dynamic Ways for Seniors to Stay Vigorous and Healthy

Active Aging Week (October 2 - 8, 2023) celebrates this time with a very important message relating to health. During this dedicated week, there’s a global emphasis on promoting the health, vitality, and wellbeing of older adults. As the saying goes, “Age is just a number,” and with the right activities, seniors can embrace an active and fulfilling lifestyle. Here are three prime ways seniors can engage in active aging:

1.Strength Training: Often misconstrued as an exercise form reserved for the young and athletic, strength training is immensely beneficial for seniors. Deliberate weight training builds muscle mass, which naturally diminishes with age, and is the lifeblood of mobility and independence. Moreover, strength training aids in increasing bone density, reducing the risk of falls, and fostering independence in daily tasks. Regular sessions, even just two times a week, can lead to enhanced quality of life and overall health.

2. Walking and Nature Hikes: There’s a profound simplicity in walking that offers multifaceted benefits. Regular strolls not only enhance cardiovascular health, but also bolster mental wellbeing. Nature hikes, in particular, merge the physical benefits of walking with the therapeutic effects of being amidst the flora and fauna in nature, promoting both physical and emotional health.

3. Mental Games and Puzzles: Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and strategy-based games have been shown to significantly bolster one’s mental faculties and memory, and can prevent degeneration of the brain. By regularly stimulating the mind in fun and challenging ways, you’re taking care of one of your most valuable organs: your brain!

Active Aging Week reminds us of the continuous potential that is present at every life stage. By adopting practices like strength training, walking, and playing challenging games to stimulate the mind, seniors can chart a course towards health and vitality that enriches their golden years.

For more information about independent living opportunities for seniors, please contact:

Riverside Residence

3516 W. Waukegan Rd.

McHenry, IL 60050

Ph: 815-344-0246

theriversideresidence.com