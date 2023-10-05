Fall Preparation Boosts HVAC Performance All Winter

Is it too early to turn on the heat in your home? If your indoor temperature is below 64 degrees F, the World Health Organization advises switching it on for “safe and well-balanced” indoor conditions. But to prepare, do some simple maintenance first to ensure an easy transition into the colder months.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, reminds homeowners to change their furnace filter according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Filters trap debris and other airborne pollutants, which helps your HVAC work more efficiently to provide clean and comfortable air.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), to help save energy you should ensure that there are no air leaks in your home. Warm air will escape out of any cracks, forcing your heating system to work harder, and costing you more to heat your home.

You can use caulk to seal cracks and openings between stationary house components, like door frames, and use weather-stripping to seal components that move, such as an operable window.

The DOE also recommends cleaning your furnace each autumn. Sediment build-up can cause your system to work less efficiently, or potentially become a fire hazard. Cleaning it and having it inspected will reduce the risk. Boilers and other heating systems should be cleaned and maintained routinely as well.

A professional HVAC expert at Dowe & Wagner can perform an annual furnace inspection and preventive maintenance, which may help prolong the life of your furnace. The service includes cleaning the furnace, checking for carbon monoxide leaks, and ensuring that the parts are working correctly. Duct cleaning to clear the airflow passageways may be included by request. Scheduling an appointment early, in advance of winter’s onset, is recommended.

