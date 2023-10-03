Calling All Witches! It’s Downtown Crystal Lake’s Ladies' Night Out

Crystal Lake’s historic Downtown District is the city’s beating heart. Our downtown streets, lined with locally owned shops, businesses, and restaurants, are perfect for exploring all afternoon or evening. On Thursday, October 19th, the ladies of our community are invited to enjoy a special evening dedicated to them.

Participating businesses will offer exclusive deals, discounts, and giveaways during Ladies’ Night Out. This is the perfect opportunity to do some early holiday shopping; you’ll find gifts you can’t find anywhere else, and with many of the stores staying open late, you can make a night of it.

There will be a witch theme for this Ladies Night Out. Wear your favorite witch costume and hat and run around downtown on your broomstick! Prizes will be awarded for the most creative witches!

If you need a break from shopping, jump off your broomstick at one of our downtown restaurants for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink. Many restaurants will offer specials for Ladies’ Night Out guests, so you can enjoy a meal or snack on the go as you continue exploring all that downtown has to offer.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 19th, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and join us for a night of fun, shopping, and pampering. This event is FREE to all ladies, no need to RSVP!

Save the date for Halloween Handout on Tuesday, October 31st from 3 – 5 p.m. Downtown businesses pass out candy and treats for costumed children in our community.

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street is a 501c3 organization with a mission to preserve and enhance the historic Downtown District as the heart of Crystal Lake. We support the merchants, promote downtown, and produce events that communicate a sense of community pride, heritage, and small-town wholesomeness for future generations.

Visit www.DowntownCL.org for a list of participating businesses. For more information about our organization or upcoming events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org