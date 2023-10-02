October is Alive with Comedy at Raue Center For The Arts

Lucy’s Comedy Live is the best stand-up in the ‘burbs! Curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse, Raue Center brings the best stand-up comics in the Chicagoland area close to home with Lucy’s Comedy, our longest-running program! Join us on October 6, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. for headliner Brian Hicks.

Brian Hicks is one of the country’s most sought-after stand-up comics. Brian currently tours as an opening act for Michael Carbonaro from The Carbonaro Effect. His clever material and unparalleled audience interaction combine seamlessly with his lightning-quick wit.

Featured comic Carter Dockerty is the winner of Funniest Person in Cincinnati 2022. Now a Chicago resident, Carter performs throughout the midwest comedy club circuit where he is a go-to opener for comics such as Big Jay Oakerson, Ali Sultan, and Ran Barnaclo.

The evening is hosted by Ted Willson, the comedic half of the wildly popular online show That Checks Out.

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, starring Colin Mochrie (of Whose Line is it Anyway?) and Boris Cherniak (Master Hypnotist) returns to Raue Center on October 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.!

The most interactive comedy show in the world, HYPROV combines hypnosis and improv for a totally unique comedy experience. The evening begins with world-class hypnotist Boris Cherniak welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Colin Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. What could go wrong? (Photo credit: Aaron Cobb).

World-renowned comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak was featured on Maury, The Robert Irvine Show, and The Howie Mandel Show, and at the Just For Laughs Festival and Boston Comedy Festival. He has also headlined in Las Vegas.

Don’t miss a night of fun and family-friendly improv with Greenroom Improv on October 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has performed nationally for a wide range of audiences and events. GreenRoom specializes in a unique blend of clean, family-friendly, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy.

