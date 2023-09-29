Weigh 4 Factors When Choosing the Best HVAC For Your Home

While a minivan may be the perfect vehicle for a family of six, a retired couple might prefer a sporty sedan. Choosing the best car option takes time and research, just like choosing the ideal heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system (HVAC) for your home.

Energy.gov reports that each year in the U.S., three million heating and cooling systems are replaced, while $14 billion is spent on service and repairs. Heating and cooling accounts for half of a typical home’s energy consumption.

The U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE) advises customers to consider four factors closely when shopping for a new HVAC system: the size of your home, the amount of insulation, climate, and usage.

The size of a heating or cooling system will determine not only its ability to heat or cool your home, but also the size of your energy bills, according to the DOE. Oversized cooling systems can be noisy, provide inadequate thermal comfort, and lead to mold and poor indoor air quality – while costing too much.

A commonly accepted estimate from years past is that an HVAC unit should provide one ton (12,000 BTUs) of cooling for each 400 to 500 square feet of building area. However, this rule doesn’t take into account the local climate and how well a house is sealed and insulated. Insist that your contractor use industry calculators to determine the proper size of heating and cooling equipment.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, agrees, adding that newer HVAC innovations have increased efficiency and air quality for greater indoor comfort.

Before making a final decision with your HVAC contractor, discuss maintenance requirements and warranties. Manufacturer warranties vary, so make sure you understand the coverage offered, and whether the policy is transferrable should you sell your home.

