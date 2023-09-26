Safety at Home for Seniors: Tips for Preventing Falls

In the United States, about one in four adults (28%) age 65 and older report falling each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While some believe falls are a normal part of aging, they aren’t. The good news is, by adjusting their environment, older adults can minimize their risk of falling. Here are some tips:

1. Remove hazards

Get rid of loose throw rugs, which can be easy for older people to trip on. For those who choose to have rugs, secure them with double-sided tape or place a rubber mat underneath to prevent sliding or curling. It’s also important to remove clutter from stairs, walkways, and sitting areas.

2. Light it up

With age comes the increased chance of vision impairment. To that end, lights should be available in all rooms and preferably automatically turn on when someone enters the room. Nightlights on the baseboards of walls can also be an excellent way to light up the floors.

In case of a power outage, make sure to store flashlights in easy-to-find places.

3. Improve accessibility

In the bathroom, consider placing non-slip mats in the shower, or installing stickers that add grip to the floor. Installing grab bars next to the toilet, bathtub, and in the shower, can also create a safer experience for seniors.

Around the house, older adults should keep often-used items within easy reach so that they don’t have to stand on a stool to get them or perform any overhead lifting and bending.

Additionally, placing secure handrails on both sides of any stairs, as well as throughout the home, can help seniors reduce their risk of falling.

For more information about preventing falls, please contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway : Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

