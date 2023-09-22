Exciting Special Event Coming Up October 1st at Farmers Market+ At The Dole

With autumn’s arrival, there will be special events during the Farmers Market+ just about every week, and that is exactly the way it was designed. Keeping it fresh and interesting, as that is why there’s a plus in the name. What they don’t want to be is a typical farmers market.

The Farmers Market+ At The Dole will host a Charity Car Show, “Crystal Lake 2023 Concours d’Elegance,” on Sunday, October 1st, with October 8th as the rain date.

This event is a collaboration between Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian, Crystal Lake Cars & Caffeine, and Officer Kris Stolzman of the Crystal Lake Police Dept./Cops & Rodders.

They each had a charity car show in their sights, then opted to join forces to raise money together for both McHenry County Police Charities, which support children’s events such as Shop with a Cop, as well as the Lakeside Legacy Foundation.

The LLF donations will be turned into Market+ Money and distributed back out into the community through a children’s organization for the holidays. The Market+ Money can be used anywhere at the Farmers Market+, which helps support many small business owners in Crystal Lake and McHenry County. It also serves as an economics lesson for children learning how to budget their spending.

The concours will be set up on the north side of the lawn, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 1 p.m. Registration donation is $30 per vehicle, and can be done online via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3AABQ6W5RBH5W ) or via QR code at the event.

The car show is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated, and can be made during the car show at the CLPD tent.

For more information, please contact kstolzman@crystallake.org , or call (815) 356-3673.

Please stop by and support your local children’s charities at this unique event!

The Dole

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

www.farmersmarketatthedole.org

