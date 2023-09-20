Unraveling Benefits and Requirements of The Veterans PACT Act

The United States has a storied history of brave men and women who have defended its values, ensuring freedom for its citizens. Having sacrificed immensely, these veterans deserve unwavering support in return. One notable legislative effort to provide such support is the Veterans Preventive Care Access to Care and Treatment (PACT) Act.

One of the act’s key provisions is to make preventive healthcare services accessible to veterans without copayments or other financial burdens, aiming to eliminate the cost deterrent for veterans needing care; this is significant, considering the huge mental and physical tolls of military service.

One drawback of the act is the potential for misunderstanding of deadlines and other time-related restrictions. Not only that, over time additional diseases and conditions are added to the list of covered ailments. Surviving spouses may also be entitled to benefits if they qualify. As the information evolves over time, it’s important for veterans, their supporters, and surviving spouses to stay updated on the changes.

Conditions including ALS, hypertension, diabetes, and ischemic heart disease, among others, have been added to the list of covered diseases. The goal of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission is to educate veterans and their loved ones so nobody misses out on benefits.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023 student veterans and the McHenry County VAC will host Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) for a Veteran Town Hall meeting at McHenry County College (Room A240) from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be in Room A242 at 6:00 p.m. Park in Lot C and enter Building A.

The purpose of the Town Hall is to update veterans and surviving spouses about what’s new and to answer any questions they may have. Speakers will include Lovell FHCC Director Robert Buckley, McHenry County VAC Superintendent Mike Iwanicki, and Lovell FHCC patient advocates.

For more information about veterans’ benefits, the PACT Act, or the upcoming Town Hall, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022