Is There an Electric Bike in Your Future?

If a new Tesla is out of your budget, but you’re looking for a cool new way to get around town, visit Becky’s Bikes in Crystal Lake to test ride an electric bike. This fun, safe, and economically astute method of travel is sweeping the nation - don’t get left behind!

The story of Becky’s Bikes is a good one. Founder Jim Roden was vacationing in Quebec City, Canada in 2011, and instead of walking everywhere after having knee replacement surgery (traffic was congested, so he didn’t want to rent a car), he and his family rented electric bikes. They had such a great time, and he realized the potential for electric bikes to be “a thing” back home, so he quickly started his new business.

“We had some stumbling blocks in the beginning, where we couldn’t always get the products and parts for service when we needed them,” explained Roden. “It took some time, but we finally decided to create our own brand; we now offer five models, all of which have been very well-received. Now we know the bikes inside and out, and we have a good backup supply of parts if we need them. Not only do we sell our own brand of electric bikes, we service all brands and offer a wide variety of accessories for our customers.”

Roden partners with Christian Baker, who heads up the technical side of the business. “Christian is a very knowledgeable technician and mechanic,” said Roden. “Together we run our showroom and our 2,000 sq. ft. repair shop, along with three additional part-time assistants.”

Electric bikes have been becoming increasingly popular as an exciting method of travel, a convenient way to get around, and a good way to get some cardio activity, as the electric power provided by the bike is meant to complement pedaling.

For more information about Becky’s Bikes or electric bikes in general, please contact:

Becky’s Bikes

8404 Railroad St #1

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

(815) 459-4990

beckysebikes@gmail.com

beckysbikes.com