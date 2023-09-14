Three Must-Visit U.S. Destinations for Adventure-Seekers

Looking to step out of your comfort zone a bit on your next vacation? You don’t have to leave the United States to have an epic adventure. Here are some exciting travel destinations to consider:

1. Scuba Diving off the Florida Keys

Looking for an underwater adventure? If you’re new to scuba diving, the Florida Keys region is a great place to get started, according to Travel + Leisure. One major draw is the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, located in Key Largo, Florida Keys, and renowned for being the first undersea park in the United States.

Combined with the adjacent Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the park encompasses 178 nautical square miles of coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove swamps.

2. Spelunking in Kentucky

Are you interested in exploring life underneath the earth’s crust? You can bring your spelunking dream to fruition at Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park. Known as the “world’s longest-known cave system,” with more than 400 miles of explored caves, Mammoth Cave is also one of the country’s oldest attractions, according to Travel + Leisure.

Additionally, Mammoth Cave is a great place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, canoeing, and camping.

3. Dune Riding in Arizona

Calling all off-road enthusiasts: you can take your vacation up a notch by renting an all-terrain vehicle and riding up, down, and across giant sand dunes at the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area, located 20 miles west of Yuma, AZ. The dunes stretch roughly north to south for 40 miles and in some places are five to six miles wide. Not surprisingly, the recreational area is also a popular location for both landscape and portrait photography.

