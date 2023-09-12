Programs, Services Abound for Those in Addiction Recovery

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services offers housing, guidance, and support to those navigating the road to recovery. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to support the process of recovery from Substance Use Disorders, and it does that by offering a variety of programs that address each stage of the recovery process.

The sober living options that New Directions offers really set the standard for the region. They offer safe, supportive housing with Case Managers available to increase the chances of long-term recovery success. “The continuum of support services that they offered, and the structured sober living environment, helped guide me to a successful recovery journey. Now as the Director of Housing, I get to watch people grow in their recovery,” said Dan Woodward.

New Directions also operates The McHenry County A Way Out Program, which offers resources for people seeking detox, treatment, or recovery coaching. The program provides access to resources that align with their personal recovery goals. “The AWO Team makes and receives over 500 calls a month helping hundreds of people get the resources they need to break down the barriers in their recovery journey,” said Christy Hartmann, Team Lead.

The Other Side café and sober bar provides members of the recovery community with an alcohol-free, positive space to socialize and find fellowship. Family support groups and recovery meetings are also hosted at The Other Side in the community room attached to the café.

All of these programs offered by New Directions work in harmony to create a real continuum of support for the recovery community, and for those looking for support for their loved ones. For more information about the programs, visit https://ndars.org/what-we-do/ .

New Directions needs support and is looking for community members looking to make a difference. Interested in contributing? Consider attending the annual Golf Outing on Monday, Oct. 2, at Boulder Ridge Country Club. For details and registration, please visit https://ndars.ejoinme.org/ndarsgolf2023 .

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

New Directions Sponsored Logo