Go Back To School with a Smile On Your Face with Teacher’s Lounge Comedy

Don’t be tardy for a hilarious night of comedy on September 15, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., where teachers-turned-comedians take the stage to share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life and being an educator.

From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these teachers-turned-comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of teaching. The show features the comedic talents of Bill Gorgo, Brian Noonan, and Jeanie Doogan.

Bill Gorgo is an author, actor, award-winning storyteller, and a regular in talk radio. He’s taught high school and middle school - everything from dramatic arts to algebra - and currently teaches standup classes and mentors several young comedians.

Brian Noonan has been entertaining people with his comedy, radio shows, and television appearances for over two decades. Brian began substitute teaching in Berwyn District 100. He has worked with kids in preschool through fifth grade, from structured classes to specials. A former WGN Radio host, Brian is now a host on WTMJ Radio in Milwaukee, and has appeared on The Tonight Show and Malcolm in the Middle.

Jeanie Doogan has set herself apart with her quick observations and no-apology take on teaching, parenthood, and American culture. Her sharp wit draws on her experiences growing up on the South Side of Chicago and 20 years as a public school teacher to deliver comedy that reaches audiences from all walks of life.

The evening is hosted by John DaCosse, curator for Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy series. During his 30-plus years in standup comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide, having opened for Ellen DeGeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and Billy Gardell.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at (815) 356-9212.

