3 Strategies for Regaining Control When Worrying Takes Over

Worry is a natural and often helpful response to life’s challenges, but when it spirals out of control, it can have detrimental effects on our mental and emotional well-being. Excessive worrying can lead to anxiety and stress, and can interfere with daily life. If you find yourself caught in a cycle of incessant worrying, here are three strategies to help you regain control and find a sense of calm.

1. Mindfulness and Grounding Techniques

Mindfulness involves staying present in the moment without judgment. When worrying becomes overwhelming, practicing mindfulness can redirect your focus away from anxious thoughts. Simple techniques like deep breathing, body scans, or focusing on your senses can help anchor you to the present and alleviate anxiety. Engaging your senses—feeling the texture of an object, noticing the colors around you, or listening to soothing sounds—can shift your attention away from racing thoughts.

2. Cognitive Restructuring

Cognitive restructuring involves challenging and changing the negative thought patterns that fuel excessive worrying. Identify your worry-inducing thoughts and question their validity. Are your worries based on facts or assumptions? Are there alternative explanations for the situations you’re concerned about? Replace catastrophic thinking with more balanced and realistic thoughts. This process takes practice, but over time it can significantly reduce the grip of excessive worrying.

3. Establishing a “Worry Time”

Allocate a specific time of day—say, 15-20 minutes—as your designated “worry time.” During this period, allow yourself to fully immerse in your worries. Write them down, dissect them, and explore potential solutions. Once your designated worry time is over, intentionally shift your focus to more positive activities. This strategy prevents worries from intruding on your entire day.

Remember that overcoming excessive worrying takes time and patience. Be kind to yourself as you work on implementing these strategies.

Contact Sharon Fu at Seeds of Hope Counseling for professional support and personalized guidance and tools to manage your worrying patterns effectively.

