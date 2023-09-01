The Blues Returns to Raue Center in September with Robert Cray and Hector Anchondo

Since 1974, The Robert Cray Band has been touring and recording their unique groove, born from a love of Soul, R&B, Gospel, Blues, and Rock & Roll. The five-time Grammy winner, who has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and earned the Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement for Performance, is now coming to Raue Center For The Arts for a very special engagement on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Cray has played with music legends Albert Collins, Muddy Waters, and John Lee Hooker, and has performed on the big stages with The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Eric Clapton. The band features Richard Cousins (bass), Dover Weinberg (keyboards), Terence F. Clark (drums), and Steve Jordan (drums, percussion).

Hector Anchondo’s initial Blues releases, Kicking Up Dust (2012) and Young Guns (2014), introduced his Blues sound to midwest audiences. His 2017 album Roll the Dice spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report.

In 2020, Anchondo entered the International Blues Challenge and came away with the top prize, winning the Solo/Duo category. Besides being an incredibly prestigious honor, winning in the International Blues Challenge was the culmination of over two decades of work.

With the IBC trophy in hand and 2020 appearances that included the Chicago Blues Festival, Big Blues Bender, and the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, Anchondo continues to bring his Blues sound to the midwest. Now this audience favorite returns to Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are based on seating zone, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at (815) 356-9212.

