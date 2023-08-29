Benefits of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression

Back pain, often attributed to herniated discs, spinal stenosis, or degenerative disc disease, can be debilitating, affecting one’s quality of life and daily functionality. While surgery has traditionally been a common recourse for severe cases, non-surgical spinal decompression (NSSD) has emerged as a promising alternative, offering relief without the risks and challenges associated with surgery.

Non-surgical spinal decompression is a non-invasive therapeutic technique designed to alleviate back pain by gently stretching the spine. “There are no injections or surgeries that can do this,” explained Dr. Alan Barthen, D.C. “Most often the injections, usually corticosteroids, reduce the pain but don’t solve the problem. The symptoms almost always return.”

The spinal decompression procedure creates a vacuum of negative pressure within the spinal discs, promoting the retraction of herniated or bulging discs, and facilitating the flow of nutrients, oxygen, and fluids to the affected areas. “Since NSSD is not invasive, there’s no chance of infection or post-surgical complications,” added Dr. Barthen.

The procedure is conducted using a motorized traction device that is controlled by an advanced computer system. During the session, the patient is comfortably secured to a table, and the equipment applies controlled traction and relaxation cycles to the spine. The smooth transitions between each phase of treatment can be very relaxing for the patient.

The procedure is considered safe and suitable for a wide range of individuals, including those who might not be candidates for surgery due to various health concerns.

While many patients report pain reduction after their first few treatments, it takes time for herniated and degenerated discs to heal. This can require upwards of 20-25 treatment sessions for the full benefit of the procedure to be realized.

If you're experiencing a disc problem or pain in your lower back, consider consulting with a healthcare provider to better understand how non-surgical spinal decompression can resolve your pain.

