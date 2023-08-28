5-Time Grammy-Winning Blues Guitarist Robert Cray and Comic Pat McGann Are Two Big Names Coming to Raue Center

Since 1974, The Robert Cray Band has been touring and recording their unique groove, born from a love of Soul, R&B, Gospel, Blues, and Rock ‘n Roll. The five-time Grammy winner has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and he earned the Americana Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement for Performance in 2017. He is now coming to Raue Center For The Arts for a very special engagement on September 8, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Cray has played with music legends Albert Collins, Muddy Waters, and John Lee Hooker, and has shared the big stages with The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Eric Clapton. The band features Richard Cousins (bass), Dover Weinberg (keyboards), Terence F. Clark (drums), and Steve Jordan (drums, percussion).

Pat McGann, co-founder of Lucy’s Comedy Live!, returns to Raue Center for a special one-night performance on September 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., fresh from his his sold-out run at the Chicago Theatre this past spring!

Pat McGann has risen quickly to become one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A husband and father of three young children, Pat’s appeal stems from his quick wit and relatable take on family life and marriage.

McGann has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and has performed at Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at 815-356-9212.

