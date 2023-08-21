Arts On The Green Pays Tribute to Singer/Songwriters Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell

On Saturday, August 26th at 7:00 p.m., SoundTracks Of A Generation will present Ladies Of The Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Michell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs by these groundbreaking artists who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers creating timeless music.

A Los Angeles area native, Heather Wood attended Elmhurst College and has performed with some of the greatest jazz musicians in the country, touring all over the globe. To sing Linda Ronstadt’s songs is a natural fit, because she grew up not far from Laurel Canyon! But she’s not confined to one genre of music, she can belt out Chaka Khan or be honey-smooth like Nancy Wilson.

Classically-trained soprano Jessica Hornsten performs with tribute bands Deacon Blues (a Steely Dan tribute), Big Suit (inspired by the Talking Heads), and Petty Kings (Tom Petty-themed). She also performs with the Soul Committee (songs from The Commitments) and in an acoustic duo called The Semiconductors. Being a part of so many groups allows her to continue developing her techniques as a lead and backup vocalist. She also arranges harmonies and choreography, plays the keyboard, and dances.

Singer and raconteur Julie Miller joins them for this evening of music you won’t soon forget!

Enjoy this and other terrific entertainment in the great outdoors this summer at Raue Center’s Arts On The Green at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 210 McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. No seating is provided, so bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for those 21+). Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW members) and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 815-356-9212.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo