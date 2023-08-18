Smart HVAC Systems Detect Problems Early

Years ago, if your car got a flat tire, you probably wouldn’t realize it until you heard that tell-tale thumping while driving. Car sensors can now help drivers detect problems more quickly by utilizing a tire pressure warning light to indicate when tires are losing air. This type of smart technology is spreading to the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) industry, too.

Smart thermostats have been available since 2007. Some companies are now offering even more enhanced technology, according to Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Dowe & Wagner is a factory authorized dealer for Bryant, a leading HVAC manufacturer that offers cutting-edge sensor systems that communicate with the full HVAC system through the thermostat, making troubleshooting easier and more accurate.

The InteliSense system installed in your home has the capability of sharing data with Bryant, which can remotely monitor the health of your HVAC system and detect issues earlier, analyze fault codes, and recommend solutions.

The monitoring works year-round for the heating and cooling equipment. Dowe & Wagner works with Bryant to monitor the data; with remote access, an on-site diagnosis is not required if a problem arises. A technician arrives at your home ready to fix the issue on the first visit, with no multi-day delays. The HVAC system will have less downtime whenever maintenance or a repair is needed.

This technology is the natural progression of smart thermostats, which let homeowners adjust home comfort levels remotely from their smartphone or other electronic device. Now humidity, fan speed, and other variables can be monitored and controlled through Wi-Fi connectivity.

Experts add that smart technology improves energy savings, as the enhanced HVAC system has sensors that detect when a room is occupied, and deprioritizes the area when it is empty for greater energy efficiency.

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street, Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

