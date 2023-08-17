A Haven of Independence and Companionship

Melody Living Lake in the Hills is proud to announce the opening of its new independent living community, marking a significant milestone for the senior living campus. Melody Living offers an independent living community with 96 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, complete dining services that offer three included meals a day, and common areas for socializing with friends. The community was designed to provide a lively and rewarding lifestyle for active seniors 62+.

The new independent living section was created to cater to active seniors’ needs and desires. Features like a beauty salon, fitness center, and a grab-n-go bistro add to the convenience and comfort of living at Melody Living Lake in the Hills. Complimentary scheduled transportation services, luxury valet services, and formal and private dining areas provide residents with the highest quality of service.

Various activities, educational programs, and social opportunities are available to boost residents’ quality of life. Senior residents can enjoy a patio social space and scenic walking trails. Melody Living strives to create an environment of independence, companionship, and enrichment for all their senior living community residents. With spacious accommodations and a variety of amenities, Melody Living is a haven for seniors who wish to live life to the fullest with low-maintenance living and luxuries.

Offering a Life in Harmony™ is the cornerstone of the community, embracing a holistic approach to senior living. To learn more about the exclusive savings available for first depositors when they join the Founders Club, interested prospects can schedule a private tour. Visit MelodyLivingLITH.com or call 847-851-4000 to book a visit.

Melody Living

555 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

847-851-4000 www.melodylivinglith.com