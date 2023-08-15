Pain Management Options for Independent Seniors

As people age, it’s not unusual to face various health challenges, including chronic pain. Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts longer than three months, even though it can come and go during that time. It can occur anywhere in the body.

Examples of chronic pain include arthritis or joint pain, headaches (including migraines), lasting pain in scar tissues, back or neck pain, or muscle pain, like with fibromyalgia. It’s estimated that approximately 25% of adults in the U.S. experience chronic pain.

Since addressing pain is crucial for maintaining a good quality of life and overall well-being, it’s important to understand pain management options for seniors. Some options include:

Medication Management: Prescription medication can be effective in managing chronic pain. Whether using over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications or stronger options for more severe pain, it’s essential to work with a healthcare professional to avoid potential side effects and drug interactions.



Physical or Occupational Therapy: Exercise routines can improve flexibility, strength, and mobility, reducing pain and enhancing overall functionality. One’s living environment and daily tasks can be adapted to reduce pain and increase independence. Certain techniques can reduce strain on the body and make one’s home more comfortable and accessible.



Assistive Devices: Canes, walkers, or orthopedic shoes can alleviate pressure on joints and improve mobility, which in turn can reduce pain from arthritis or musculoskeletal disorders.



Heat/Cold Therapies: Applying heat or cold to an affected area can provide temporary relief from pain and inflammation. Warm compresses ease tension, while cold packs can numb an area and reduce swelling.



Complementary and Alternative Medicine: Acupuncture, chiropractic care, and massage therapy can provide some measure of pain relief by easing pain and reducing stress.



At Riverside Residence, an independent senior living facility in downtown McHenry, residents are allowed access to special care providers (not affiliated with Riverside Residence) who can perform home health care, therapeutic services, and personal care services on site by request.

