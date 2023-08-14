Help Us Find the Next Big Name in Local Music Talent at Raue Center’s Battle of the Bands!

Are you ready to rock? Get ready to experience the best Battle of the Bands around! Come out and support your favorite local up-and-coming bands as they battle it out for the title of the next big name in music at Raue Center For The Arts.

The final four bands will compete for amazing prizes! The first place winner will receive $1,000 and a Main Stage show at Raue Center, and the second place winner will receive $500. The Fan Favorite Award winner, which can go to any of the top four bands, will receive $250!

With over 20 submissions consisting of a wide variety of music genres, Raue Center’s panel of judges had their work cut out for them to narrow the field down to seven semi-finalists.

The semi-finalist bands will perform live on Raue Center’s main stage August 17th and 18th at 7:00 p.m., after which a panel of judges made up of local and national industry professionals will select four finalists. Admission for semi-finals is only $5 at the door!

But don’t miss our spectacular Final event on August 19th at 7:00 p.m., where the top four finalists battle it out for the $1000 cash prize and the opportunity to play a fully-produced show of their very own on Raue Center’s main stage! Tickets for the Battle of the Bands Finals on August 19th are $20.

It’s going to be an epic weekend of music and an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this incredible event! For more information, please visit https://www.rauecenter.org/battle-of-the-bands/ .

To purchase tickets, visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at 815-356-9212.

