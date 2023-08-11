Sober Fun is On the Menu at The Other Side Café and Bar

A café and bar with a different take on serving customers is waiting for you in downtown Crystal Lake.

The mission of Illinois’ first sober bar, The Other Side, is to provide members of the recovery community with an alcohol-free, positive space to socialize and let off steam. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and a sober bar by night, offering quick bites, kombucha, and mocktails.

The coffee shop is part of a wide network of services for the community by its parent organization, New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS). The organization was founded in 2010 to provide the recovery community with a comprehensive support system.

“Not only is it a sober bar and healthy option for everyone to enjoy, but it’s breaking stigmas by exposing the community to a welcoming, substance-free environment that offers something for everyone,” said Bobby Gattone, Executive Director of NDARS. “We’re also creating a social experience for people in recovery with support groups and educational events paired with a genuinely fun and entertaining scene.”

Proceeds from The Other Side help fund NDARS addiction recovery, prevention, and support services. Next month, The Other Side will host the Zero Fest Block Party, a free, alcohol-free community celebration event set from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Festivities will include live music, food, vendors, and more, with proceeds supporting NDARS.

“It’s great to see an establishment where people from all walks of life can come in and enjoy themselves without the focus being on alcohol,” said Chris Jacob, General Manager of The Other Side. “Watching a group of business professionals meet during the day, or a group of sober-curious individuals performing at an open mic night, the recovery meetings going on in the community room, seeing all of what we offer the community being utilized, makes me proud to work for New Directions.”

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org