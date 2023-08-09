Understanding Retirement Planning

Retirement means different things to different people. For some it means financial freedom and no more getting up for work, while for others it can mean more time to travel and the freedom to do whatever they want. There are, however, other considerations to keep in mind. Here are three:

1. Unexpected Expenses

Don’t forget to plan for the unexpected, such as high-cost home repairs or even adult children in crisis. When it comes to the former, home maintenance, such as the need for a new roof or new appliance, can be expensive. As for the latter, we want our children to be self-sufficient, but sometimes they need a little help or must move back home. That doesn’t mean giving up your retirement for them. You need to remember to take care of yourself as well.

2. Health and Wellness

As we age, our bodies don’t necessarily age as well as our minds and vice versa. Knees, hips, and joint replacement is quite common for older adults. Cognitive impairment can also occur. Staying active, social, and healthy is imperative to a good retirement.

3. Future Needs

Plan for your future needs at home and potentially in a senior living community. While you may want to stay in your home as long as possible, your health and finances may dictate a move. Discuss your wishes with your spouse and adult children so that if you’re unable to make your own decision, your loved ones can make it for you.

Hiring a professional home care agency, adapting your home, and creating a safe environment may be costly. Today’s wide range of senior living options has something for everyone in terms of care levels and costs. After a careful analysis of what’s needed and available, older adults can look forward to enjoying the next chapter of their life at home, or in a senior living community that perfectly suits them and their budget.

For more information, please contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo