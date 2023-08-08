A Guide to Mattress Cleaning and Care

A good night’s sleep is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being. A critical factor that contributes to quality sleep is a clean mattress. Often overlooked, regular mattress cleaning can significantly improve your sleep hygiene, reduce the risk of allergies, and ensure a comfortable rest.

The first step in mattress care is changing your bed linens regularly, ideally once a week. This simple practice reduces the buildup of sweat, skin cells, and allergens, thereby maintaining a fresh sleeping environment.

Next, it’s essential to vacuum your mattress periodically, preferably every two months. Vacuuming removes dust mites and debris that accumulate over time. Use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner and ensure you cover every inch of the mattress surface, including the sides.

Cleaning requirements can vary depending on the material of your mattress. For instance, memory foam mattresses should never be soaked in water, as they are highly absorbent. Instead, spot-clean any stains with a mild detergent and warm water, blotting rather than rubbing to avoid damaging the material.

A mixture of hydrogen peroxide, liquid dish soap, and baking soda can be effective for common stains like sweat or urine. Apply the solution to the stain, let it sit for a while, and then blot it with a clean cloth. Always test any cleaning solution on an inconspicuous area first to ensure it won’t discolor your mattress.

Regular mattress cleaning can significantly reduce the risk of allergies and respiratory issues. Dust mites, which thrive in mattresses, are a common trigger for asthma and allergy symptoms. Keeping your mattress clean can keep these pesky critters at bay, promoting healthier indoor air quality.

Verlo Mattress Factory Store is committed to helping you find the perfect mattress for restful sleep. We offer a wide selection of high-quality mattresses built with superior craftsmanship and materials. Visit or contact us for more information about our products and services.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com