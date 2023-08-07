Feel Young Again With the Best Dave Matthews Tribute Band at Raue Center

Relive your glory days! The Dave Matthews Tribute Band (DMTB) has been performing sold-out shows around the world for nearly 20 years, playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and eight different countries.

On August 12, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., this audience favorite will return to Raue Center’s main stage (located at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake) to heat up your summer! Raue Center For The Arts does an incredible job bringing the best tribute bands to the area. You won’t want to miss this one!

Since 2004, The DMTB has been the only nationally-touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band. This 5-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity and intimacy of a DMB live show. You won’t believe your ears!

You’ll enjoy your favorite DMB hits, including “Crash Into Me,” “What Would You Say,” “Where Are You Going,” “Song That Jane Likes,” and “All Along the Watchtower,” among many others.

Beyond mastering the DMB sound and the relentless touring, what separates The Dave Matthews Tribute Band from other cover bands is their passion, love, and respect for DMB and their music. That is what makes you come out of one of their shows saying, “Yeah, they really do sound like the real Dave Matthews Band.”

Their name says it all: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band? The answer is yes! So come in out of the summer heat and cool off with this exciting evening of amazing live music!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at 815-356-9212.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

