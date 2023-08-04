The August Buzzzzzz…At The Dole

Delicious locally-grown sweet corn is a sure sign August is here, and is a favorite time for farmers markets. There are many varieties of sweet corn available, and one you should try this summer is Mirai (pronounced Me-rye), which is Japanese, meaning “Taste of the Future.”

Beyond tender and abundantly sweet, this variety was originally discovered in Illinois. It’s non-GMO, 95-day corn (rather than 75- to 80-day), which adds to the flavor, and will taste “just picked” fresh even after 7-10 days in the fridge. Visit Piscasaw Gardens at the Dole’s Farmers Market+, where you can purchase Mirai, and learn more from Aaron Kinney, who loves to chat with his customers.

Because Farmers Market+ has another new addition this week, you are able to taste Mirai right at the Farmers Market+….roasted!

Huntley Knights of Columbus will be onsite at The Dole, roasting Mirai corn and selling it ready to serve, beginning Aug 6th. 100% of the money raised by this non-profit organization goes right back into the community through donations.

Farmers Market+ At The Dole, also a non-profit organization, is proud to offer this collaboration on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Visit the roasting booth across the walkway from Piscasaw Gardens, mention you read this article, and you’ll receive a free gift!

Also on August 6th, Crystal Lake Cars and Caffeine will be back at the Farmers Market+ on the North lawn adjacent to beautiful Crystal Lake.

There is a wide variety of vintage cars, sports cars, collectibles, and more to admire and inquire about, with the owners readily available and eager to share information. If you are interested in participating, please visit FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org and fill out the “Contact Us” form.

Farmers Market+ is family- and pet-friendly, and offers ample free parking every Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, in Crystal Lake.

