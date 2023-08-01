Downtown Crystal Lake is a Wonderful Destination

The historic Raue House in downtown Crystal Lake provides the office space for the Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street organization. The lovely Raue House was built in 1901 by Benno Raue, and he raised his family there. Benno was also the mayor of Crystal Lake, and he owned Raue Hardware, which is now home to the Flag Store.

This beautiful home was later donated by Lucille Raue, Benno’s last living child, to be used to benefit the downtown community.

The Downtown Crystal Lake organization currently has over 100 business members, many of whom volunteer on Downtown Crystal Lake committees that plan events and keep the downtown area thriving and beautiful.

Downtown Crystal Lake is responsible for hosting many events, including the Farmers Market, Garden Party, Sidewalk Sales, Christmas Tree Lane, Festival of Lights Parade, Luminary Nights, the Santa House, Small Business Saturday, Ladies Night Out, and our biggest event and fundraiser of the year – the Johnny Appleseed Festival! It is the largest one day event in Crystal Lake, attracting visitors from all over. The Festival will have children’s games, a petting zoo, wagon rides, pumpkin bowling, a craft fair, a pumpkin train, and Johnny Appleseed himself!

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Johnny Appleseed Festival on the 30th of September, so mark your calendar. Yes, that’s 30 on the 30th!

Did you know that the Downtown Crystal Lake organization is a nonprofit 501(c)3? That means that membership and donations to the organization are tax deductible.

Downtown Crystal Lake, an accredited member of Main Street America, continues to preserve and enhance the historic Downtown District as the heart of Crystal Lake.

To learn more about the organization, please visit DowntownCL.org or call 815.479.0835.

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org