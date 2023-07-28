With Covid Assistance Finished, Veterans Assistance Commission Steps Up

Now that our national Covid emergency has ended, and most, if not all, of the Covid relief funds have been used up, the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County is stepping up to fill in the gap for veterans and their eligible family members.

“There are veterans who may have received assistance from the federal government during the Covid crisis, but that money is drying up and some families are still struggling,” explained Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent for the VAC of McHenry County. “We have funds available to help veterans and their eligible family members.”

There are various types of assistance available through the VAC:

Regular Veterans Financial Assistance: Funds cover rent, utilities, food, gasoline, etc.





Emergency Assistance: Funds cover back rent or mortgage payments, or utilities in arrears.





Caregiver Assistance (CRVA): Funds are provided to help those caring for a veteran and/or the spouse of a veteran. Caregivers can get a break to go to their own appointments and receive assistance with cleaning, etc.

Veterans Financial Assistance is available to veteran families with an Honorable or General Under Honorable Discharge.

“The state of Illinois also provides a caregiver assistance program, so it’s important to know what you’re eligible for,” added Iwanicki. “While you can receive funds from both programs, if you qualify, you can’t spend money from both programs for the same expense category. And if you receive emergency assistance for housing, you have to have enough to cover all the back rent or mortgage payments. Partial payments aren’t accepted.”

The Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County (VAC) provides services to veterans and their eligible survivors that include financial assistance, VA claims and advocacy, transportation to the Lovell FHCC, Caregiver Relief Veterans Assistance (CRVA), and referrals.

If you are struggling financially, please make an appointment for a benefits review and consultation. Saturday hours are now available at Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake.

For more information, contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov