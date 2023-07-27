How a Great Mattress Improves Sleep Quality and Overall Health

A great mattress can make all the difference in a quality night’s sleep. Different people prefer different types of mattresses, but the typical characteristics of a good mattress are comfort and support. A supportive mattress can provide adequate cushioning for your body while you sleep and help keep your spine in proper alignment. Proper support helps reduce the discomfort that can lead to tossing and turning at night. It can also help reduce or even eliminate back pain, neck pain, and joint aches and pains that may affect your ability to drift off peacefully.

In addition to offering comfort, a great mattress can improve your overall health. Quality sleep is essential for maintaining your physical health and mental well-being. You’ll have trouble functioning optimally during the day without adequate, restful sleep at night. A great mattress helps give your body the necessary rest to recover from daily activities and improve your energy levels throughout the following day.

Another benefit of a high quality mattress is that it can reduce dust mite buildup in your bedding and help you avoid allergies. Mattress materials such as memory foam and natural fibers are more breathable. These materials help reduce dust mite accumulation in your mattress, reducing the aggravation of allergy and asthma symptoms.

For the best sleep quality and health benefits, investing in a great mattress that will provide comfort and support for years is essential. With the right mattress, you can get restful sleep and feel refreshed and energized, improving your overall health.

At Verlo Mattress, a great mattress isn’t an expense, it’s an investment in your health and well-being. Because we build the mattress locally, we can use better quality materials and cut out the middleman markup; we build a better mattress for less than retail pricing.

