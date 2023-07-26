Senior Independent Living

Senior living communities are becoming increasingly popular among people who can live independently but still benefit from a supportive community. Independent senior living communities provide an attractive environment with low-maintenance living, services, and amenities that promote residents’ safety, health, recreation, wellness, and socialization. These active living communities typically offer a range of living options, including apartments, condos, and patio homes.

At Melody Living, we understand that modern retirees desire an active lifestyle and an appealing social atmosphere. Our new independent living community provides an environment that supports the needs of adults aged 62 and older. Our 1- & 2-bedroom luxury apartments are designed for comfort and convenience, with modern amenities. You’ll find amenities such as high-speed internet access, washers and dryers in every apartment, and 24-hour concierge service.

Melody Living’s active senior community in Lake in the Hills, IL offers a range of activities and services based on the 8 Dimensions of Wellness. Our philosophy of living a Life In Harmony™ means that residents can enjoy activities that promote a healthy lifestyle year-round. Our team can customize our wellness approach to enhance each resident’s unique preferences to ensure a quality of life however they see fit.

Our Lake in the Hills retirement community offers programs for seniors to explore. Whether it’s learning a new language, joining an art class, playing board games, or gardening - our resident-led programs ensure there are plenty of activities to keep our residents entertained.

Melody Living is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a place to call home that offers independence and community spirit. We provide the perfect balance of freedom and security for our active senior residents.

Tour Melody Living Lake in the Hills at our upcoming Mix & Mingles, or call 847-851-4000. You can get all the information about Life in Harmony™ and explore available floor plans. Make Melody Living Lake in the Hills your place for senior independent living.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

847-957-7070

www.melodylivinglith.com