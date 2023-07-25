Preventive HVAC Maintenance Saves Money and Aggravation

Do you have time to check your air conditioner’s refrigerant levels and inspect for leaks? Or tighten all the electrical connections, plus test the thermostat to make sure it’s cycling through the equipment properly? Do you want to avoid an air-conditioning breakdown this summer?

If you answered no, no, and yes, it’s time to schedule an A/C check-up. Just like car tune-ups and health check-ups, preventive maintenance on your heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) can catch problems early when they’re usually easier and less expensive to fix.

Preventive maintenance may also prolong the life of your equipment, as the machinery runs more smoothly with clean and lubricated parts from regular service appointments.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, explains, “Your cooling system combats both heat and humidity, and is expected to carry a heavy workload. Unfortunately, after months of sitting idle and collecting contaminants, the equipment is not always ready to meet demand. Preventative measures help to avoid sudden malfunctions, expensive repairs, and premature system failure.”

Eppers explains that this annual A/C cleaning and inspection takes about an hour, and typically costs less than $100. The HVAC technician will make sure that the electrical and mechanical components are functioning properly, check the level of your unit’s refrigerant, and examine the refrigerant lines.

The technician will clean and lubricate critical air conditioner parts, plus check air pressure and make any necessary adjustments. Eppers adds, “Sometimes the inspection uncovers immediate problems, or less urgent fixes that can be made later in the season. It’s better to catch an emerging problem than wait until the system breaks down mid-season.”

