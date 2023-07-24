Forever Simon and Garfunkel Pays Tribute to the Best-Selling Duo in Rock’n’Roll History

The summer is heating up for Raue Center For The Arts’ third annual outdoor summer entertainment series Arts on the Green, located at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake!

On July 29th at 7:00 p.m., join Raue Center in celebrating the best-selling duo in Rock’n’Roll history, Simon and Garfunkel. The tribute band Forever Simon and Garfunkel puts on a fabulous show, with humor, soaring energy, charm, and amazing two-part harmony.

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some great tunes from Paul Simon’s solo career. You’ll hear all your favorites, including “The Sound Of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “Feeling Groovy,” “Kodachrome,” and many more!

Award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Buddy Holly Prize) met on stage in 2010, when they were paired at a variety show to duet “Mrs. Robinson.” Jack had just celebrated his 14th birthday, and Sean had just celebrated his shiny new AARP card, but the audience found their December-January musical bromance and brotherly harmony to be enchanting and mesmerizing.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order your tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for those 21+).

Tickets are $35, $30, or $25, depending on seating zone, and children’s tickets are $13. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Arts on the Green is now offering bottled wine pre-orders! Make your visit to Arts on the Green even more memorable; add a bottle of wine to your order when you purchase tickets online, or visit rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green/ .

For more information, contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org