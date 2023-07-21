Farmers Market+ At The Dole: New Addition

Farmers Market+ is known for all the pluses it provides to the community, and one addition that is truly a standout is the Nutritionist on site. Devin is adding flavor and flair to produce found at the market. She creates her recipes based on what is in season and readily available from one of the many farmers. There are Certified Organic, All Natural, and Traditional farmers offering a wide variety of options. Devin even prepares a shopping list to scan with a phone, or you can snap a photo, for convenience in picking up all the ingredients.

Devin has a knack for encouraging little ones to try vegetables, even ones they may not have liked in the past. It’s all about the preparation, and this is where Devin shines! Teaching children the value of nutrition is her passion, and she believes what our grandmothers used to say, “You are what you eat.” She shares this information with youngsters, hoping to make an impact on their food choices throughout life.

Her belief falls directly in line with her sponsor, Advocate Health. Advocate Health has implemented an Eat Well. Be Well. program at the Farmers Market+, which enhances its Live Well philosophy. This collaboration is a match made in heaven.

The demonstration takes place at noon, next to the historic building, and Devin provides samples to the first 100 patrons. Farmers Market+ At The Dole will publish the recipe on social media as well.

Visit us this Sunday and every Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Dole Mansion in beautiful Crystal Lake. This Farmers Market+ has been voted #1 in Illinois for the last 2 years. If you agree, please vote today for a 3-peat! It’s important for all the local farmers and small businesses that participate, as well as the community they serve. Vote here: https://markets.farmland.org/market/open-air-farmers-market-at-the-dole-mansion/ .

www.FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org

The Dole

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815.455.8000

www.thedole.org

The Dole Farmers Market+