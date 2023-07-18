Bridging the Generation Gap Through Volunteerism

If you are a young adult seeking a meaningful way to make a positive difference in the life of an older adult, volunteering with the Senior Care Volunteer Network (SCVN) could be a great opportunity for you.

By connecting older McHenry County adults with services, activities, and resources, SCVN aims to improve their quality of life and enable them to remain in their own homes. Additionally, volunteering with SCVN allows you to bridge the generation gap and create intergenerational connections that are mutually beneficial.

Recently, SCVN received a heartwarming email from a past volunteer who used to bring her young daughter, Sara, on friendly visits. Sara’s experience as a child volunteer at SCVN had a lasting impact on her. She wrote an essay for the National Honor Society, highlighting the special bond she formed with one of the older adults named Florence. Sara described Florence as a grandmother figure and expressed her genuine excitement and fond memories of their visits together.

Research supports the idea that intergenerational connections can have significant benefits. For instance, according to Psychology Today, older individuals can experience a sense of purpose, connection, and social support, while young adults can develop essential social skills like communication, collaboration, and problem-solving through these interactions.

Volunteering with SCVN not only allows you to contribute to the well-being of older adults, it also provides you with an opportunity for personal growth and learning. By embracing the wisdom and warmth of older adults, you can create meaningful relationships and make a positive impact in their life.

If you want to make a difference and be part of a rewarding experience that benefits both you and the older adults you connect with, reach out to kerri@scvnmchenrycounty.org at the Senior Care Volunteer Network to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

Senior Care Volunteer Network : 42 East Street Suite C : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.455.3120 : https://www.scvnmchenrycounty.org/