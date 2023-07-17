All-Star Cast pays Tribute to Stephen Sondheim at Raue Center’s Arts On The Green

The fabulous outdoor summer entertainment series presented by Raue Center For The Arts continues with its third installment on July 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake, located at 210 McHenry Avenue.

Join Raue Center for A Little Night Music: the Music of Stephen Sondheim. On what would have been Stephen Sondheim’s 93rd birthday, an all-star cast of national touring artists will honor him with a heartfelt evening of some of his most popular songs, including hits from West Side Story, Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and many more. Don’t miss this evening of fabulous entertainment!

Stephen Sondheim was a giant in American musical theatre. He won eight Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor, multiple Drama Desk awards, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, among others. He is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

If you love Broadway musicals, you’ll enjoy this wonderful evening of fabulous music from one of the best musical minds from the past sixty years.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order your tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for those 21+).

Adult tickets are $35, $30, or $25, depending on seating zone, and children’s tickets are $13. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Arts on the Green is now offering bottled wine pre-orders! Make your visit to Arts on the Green even more memorable; add a bottle of wine to your order when you purchase tickets online, or visit rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green/ .

For more information, contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

